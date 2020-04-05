Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLNW. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.03.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $670.16 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

