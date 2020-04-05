LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
FINMY stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.
About LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR
See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.