Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEG. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

LEG stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

