Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) versus GP Strategies (OTCMKTS:GPX) Financial Comparison

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Legacy Education Alliance and GP Strategies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00

GP Strategies has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.68%. Given GP Strategies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Volatility & Risk

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GP Strategies has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and GP Strategies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance -4.46% N/A -16.02% GP Strategies 2.60% 7.21% 3.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and GP Strategies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $75.50 million 0.04 -$9.96 million N/A N/A GP Strategies $583.29 million 0.17 $15.19 million $0.84 7.06

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of GP Strategies shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of GP Strategies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GP Strategies beats Legacy Education Alliance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing. It also provides Building Wealth program that trains students on how to build and preserve wealth, start or manage a business, and benefit through investing in property; Robbie Fowler Property Academy for teaching investment strategies; Women In Wealth program to empower women with a financial education; Perform in Property program that helps students to achieve level of performance and financial independence they desire; Teach Me to Trade program to learn the core concepts of trading in the financial markets; Trade Up Investor Education that helps students to enhance their knowledge of stock and options trading; and Elite training courses. The company offers its programs through various formats and channels, including free-preview workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, including lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, energy, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, such as platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions; and organization performance solutions comprising leadership development training, strategy-through-implementation consulting services, and employee engagement tools and services to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

