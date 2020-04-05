Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.84

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and traded as low as $11.07. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 64,700 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 48,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

