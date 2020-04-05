Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

