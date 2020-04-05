Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.74

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.74 and traded as low as $10.15. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 15,500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 15.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

About Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

