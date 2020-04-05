Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KLPEF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Klepierre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Klepierre alerts:

KLPEF opened at $16.18 on Friday. Klepierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.