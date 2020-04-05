Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on KLPEF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Klepierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Klepierre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
KLPEF opened at $16.18 on Friday. Klepierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
