Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Elis in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Elis in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elis in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Elis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Elis stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. Elis has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

