Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €2.30 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.50 ($4.07).

Shares of ETR:SGL opened at €2.41 ($2.80) on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of €2.03 ($2.36) and a 12-month high of €8.33 ($9.68). The company has a market capitalization of $294.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of €3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

