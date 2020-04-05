Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.38

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and traded as low as $16.35. Kentucky Bancshares shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 730 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

