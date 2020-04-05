Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR alerts:

Shares of EGFEY opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Eurobank Ergasias SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.