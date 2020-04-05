KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KDDIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.22. KDDI CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. KDDI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

