KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $22.25 on Thursday. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

