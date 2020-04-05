KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

