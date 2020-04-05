Kathmandu (ASX:KMD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as low as $0.75. Kathmandu shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 4,032,124 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.81. The stock has a market cap of $224.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69.

Kathmandu Company Profile (ASX:KMD)

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

