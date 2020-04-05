Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

KAI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti upgraded Kadant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Kadant from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. Kadant has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a market cap of $794.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $622,862.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,637.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $221,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,736.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,992 shares of company stock worth $3,476,105 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Kadant by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kadant by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

