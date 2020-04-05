Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $234.31

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.31 and traded as low as $154.00. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at $157.00, with a volume of 22,932 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JUKG)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

