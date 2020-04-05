JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims HSBC (LON:HSBA) Target Price to GBX 510

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded HSBC to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 550.67 ($7.24).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 397.20 ($5.22) on Thursday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 511.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 570.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.35%.

In related news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,454,610.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

