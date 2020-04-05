JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $40.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PVH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

PVH stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. PVH has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.99.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Boston Partners purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,185,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,753,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PVH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 406,182 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in PVH by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after buying an additional 377,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in PVH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,340,000 after buying an additional 162,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

