JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €4.10 Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.77) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.90 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €4.59 ($5.34).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.