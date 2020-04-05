John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty Buys 40,000 Shares of Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Stock

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($17,890.03).

Appreciate Group stock opened at GBX 32.60 ($0.43) on Friday. Appreciate Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34.92 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The stock has a market cap of $60.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.75.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Appreciate Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

