John (Jack) Perry CBE Acquires 12,917 Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 12,917 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,946.09 ($13,083.52).

Shares of European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 77.40 ($1.02) on Friday. European Assets Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.40 ($1.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $278.53 million and a P/E ratio of 16.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.28%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

