Jetcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,301.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $33,255.77 and $34,301.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02606282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00201691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

