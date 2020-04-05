Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 109,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

