Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€122.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €110.78 ($128.81).

Bechtle stock opened at €113.50 ($131.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a fifty-two week high of €149.00 ($173.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €115.40.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

