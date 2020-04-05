Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.13.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 617,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

