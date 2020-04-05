Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

TJX opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,612,000. AXA raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

