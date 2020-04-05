Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Charles Schwab Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at $936,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

