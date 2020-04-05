Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $10.71 on Friday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 281,508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $1,510,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

