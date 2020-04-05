Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after buying an additional 188,285 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 134,264 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

