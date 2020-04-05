Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.89 ($116.15).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €89.72 ($104.33) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

