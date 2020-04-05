Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.58.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock worth $2,501,594. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.