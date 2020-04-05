ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $6.54 on Thursday. ITV PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

