ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Cut to GBX 98 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 122 ($1.60) to GBX 98 ($1.29) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITV. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ITV to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 128 ($1.68).

Get ITV alerts:

LON:ITV opened at GBX 54.42 ($0.72) on Wednesday. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 50.06 ($0.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. ITV’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In other ITV news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 194,166 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £122,324.58 ($160,911.05).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.