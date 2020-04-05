Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Receives $31.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.