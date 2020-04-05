IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. IoTeX has a market cap of $11.96 million and $1.51 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Bgogo and Coineal. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.75 or 0.04624913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00068790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037111 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003412 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, Bgogo, Coineal, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.