Investors Purchase Large Volume of United States Brent Oil Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:BNO)

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,248 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,102% compared to the average volume of 187 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNO opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. United States Brent Oil Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

