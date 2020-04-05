Investors Purchase Large Volume of L Brands Call Options (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 49,853 call options on the company. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 21,675 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after buying an additional 175,659 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after buying an additional 2,313,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,414,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after buying an additional 74,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.