Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,628 put options on the company. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical volume of 2,103 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUR. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 253,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 343.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

