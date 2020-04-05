Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $11.03 on Friday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

