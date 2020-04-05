Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE VCV opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

