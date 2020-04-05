Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Santander raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

