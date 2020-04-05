Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €1.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €1.50 ($1.74) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISP. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($3.02) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.22 ($2.58).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

