International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:ISCO opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. International Stem Cell has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

