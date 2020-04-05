InterDigital Wireless Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

InterDigital Wireless has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. InterDigital Wireless has a payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect InterDigital Wireless to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

