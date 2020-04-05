Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has GBX 4,600 ($60.51) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 4,860 ($63.93).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,763.64 ($62.66).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 2,841 ($37.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,936.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,652.96. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35). Also, insider Patrick Cescau purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51).

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

