Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on the stock.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,763.64 ($62.66).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG stock opened at GBX 2,841 ($37.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,936.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,652.96. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, for a total transaction of £68,175 ($89,680.35). Also, insider Patrick Cescau purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51).

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.