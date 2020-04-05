Insights Network Price Up 0.7% This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.04708323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037123 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009628 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

