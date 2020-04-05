Insider Selling: Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Insider Sells £99,092.67 in Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) insider Peter Turner sold 54,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41), for a total value of £99,092.67 ($130,350.79).

MGAM stock opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.35) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 168.80 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46).

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Morgan Advanced Materials PLC will post 2718.9998791 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291.67 ($3.84).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

